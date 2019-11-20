On a new wicket: Why Indian brands are advertising in foreign leagues

A Board of Control for Cricket in India gag curbs Indian cricketers from participating in most cricketing action offshore but Indian brands are increasingly making their presence felt in foreign leagues.

But when the home turf is itself the financial nerve centre of the sport, doesn’t such a move defy business logic? Indians brands are quite visible as the main sponsors of the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL) and the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, the T20 and T10 championships underway in South Africa that have nominal or no Indian presence. Earlier this year, Hero MotoCorp renewed ...