JUST IN
Bayer Cropscience Q2 net up 5.51% to Rs 163 cr, income rises to Rs 1,451 cr
Prestige Estates Q2 net up 80% to Rs 141 cr, income rises to Rs 1,474 cr
Lupin posts net profit of Rs 130 cr in Q2, revenue rises to Rs 4,145 cr
NDTV Sept quarter profit rises 14% to Rs 13 cr, revenue up 16% to Rs 105 cr
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Q2 net profit up 23% to Rs 285 cr
Pidilite Q2 net profit dips 10% to Rs 338 cr; sales up 14% to Rs 3,011 cr
IFCI posts Rs 209 cr Q2 profit, interest income declines to Rs 110 cr
Shriram Life Insurance Company posts net profit of Rs 75 crore in H1FY23
Sundram Fasteners Q2 net dips to Rs 111 cr, income grows to Rs 1,225 cr
Gateway Distriparks Q2 PAT up 27% to Rs 60 cr, revenue rises to Rs 361 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Walmart-owned PhonePe to enable UPI activation on Aadhaar-based OTP
Business Standard

Bayer Cropscience Q2 net up 5.51% to Rs 163 cr, income rises to Rs 1,451 cr

Total income increased to Rs 1,451.9 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,365.1 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
Bayer CropScience | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2 earnings, Q2 results
The company had a net profit of Rs 154.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing

Bayer Cropscience Ltd on Wednesday posted a 5.51 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 162.6 crore in the September quarter.

The company had a net profit of Rs 154.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 1,451.9 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,365.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Bayer Cropscience said it concluded the sale of a part of its seeds distribution portfolio consisting of mustard, millet, cotton and sorghum seeds during the third quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal.

"Considering this, the portfolio adjusted revenue from operations grew by 8 per cent for Q2 and 14 per cent for H1 of the 2022-23 fiscal, respectively," the company said.

Bayer Cropscience Executive Director Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch said, "our continuing revenue growth in Q2 was driven largely by strong demand and product liquidation of our crop protection portfolio despite continuing supply chain challenges and a tough hybrid rice season."

Supportive commodity prices led to better acreages and strong sales of corn seeds. A near normal monsoon in most parts of the country except for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal also aided positive demand momentum, Wiebursh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bayer CropScience

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.