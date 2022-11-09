JUST IN
Business Standard

NDTV Sept quarter profit rises 14% to Rs 13 cr, revenue up 16% to Rs 105 cr

This is the 12th consecutive profitable quarter for the NDTV Group, the company said in its earnings statement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NDTV logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Wednesday reported an increase of 4.4 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.03 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.48 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 16 per cent to Rs 105.80 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 91.21 crore.

NDTV's total income in the September quarter was at Rs 107.66 crore, up 9.87 per cent.

This is the 12th consecutive profitable quarter for the NDTV Group, the company said in its earnings statement.

"Q2 or the second quarter of the year has seen many media companies declaring losses. NDTV, however, had a profitable Q2," it said.

NDTV's total expenses in the September quarter rose 8.68 per cent to Rs 91.93 crore. It was Rs 84.58 crore in Q2 FY 2021-22.

"The management is aware that advertising in the news genre is shrinking this year and business plans are being handled accordingly to mitigate any risks," it said.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 21:41 IST

