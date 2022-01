Beauty, private labels will take Shoppers Stop margins to double-digits: MD

Shoppers Stop plans to lay significant emphasis on increasing the share of beauty and private brands going forward. In an interview with Sharleen D’Souza, the firm's MD & CEO, Venu Nair, talks about the company’s strategy to expand in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

Edited excerpts: How do you expect margins to play out going forward considering the company’s emphasis on beauty and private labels? Our margins have been consistent, and it has been inching up. If you take out the last few quarters where Covid obviously had multiple impact, but overall, we have a ...