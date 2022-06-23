Belgian research group to help firms planning Indian semiconductor units

-
ALSO READ
ISMC to invest Rs 22,900 cr in Karnataka on semiconductor fabrication plant
What do labour law violations at Foxconn say about Make in India?
Vedanta-Foxconn talks with Karnataka on chip unit stuck over sops: Report
Apple puts Foxconn factory on probation after food-poisoning incident
Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu is in silent mode
-
A Belgian nanoelectronics researcher has agreed to “provide a complete support for India’s semiconductor journey”, said an official of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday.
Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre, or IMEC, helps global chip manufacturers in semiconductor functional scaling: the process of fitting transistors on a silicon chip.
The MeitY official said IMEC will give technical aid to companies setting up semiconductor units in India. “The firm is also willing to support the development of talent and research abilities in the country,” he said.
A joint venture of Vedanta and Foxconn, IGSS Ventures, Israel's ISMC, and Rajesh Export’s subsidiary Elest are among companies that have proposed setting up semiconductor units in India. The source said the ministry will complete the ongoing evaluation of applications for building chip factories by December 2022.
Global semiconductor producers are developing technology to reduce the size of transistors. IMEC aims to reduce the transistor size to less than 1nm. However, the official said the demand for big and mid-sized process nodes will remain robust in the future. “There will be a huge market for bigger process nodes and a significant market for mid-sized nodes,” he said.
The MeitY official said more than 65 per cent of semiconductors are used in electric vehicles, power, and telecom equipment. These industries demand big and mid-sized nodes which are part of chips. Thus, the market is going to focus more on chips with nodes larger than 20-25 nanometres.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU