Bella Vita Organic raises $10 million to scale up personal care products

Direct-to-consumer personal care brand Bella Vita Organic has raised$10 million from Ananta Capital, a platform backed by the Mumbai-based Taparia family of Famy Care Group. Bella Vita Organic, a brand owned by Idam Natural Wellness Private Limited, manufactures and sells natural skincare, haircare, and wellness products focussing on personal care solutions for all customer needs.

Bella Vita Organic has a portfolio of face care, body care and hair care products. The firm said it has run profitably since inception and plans to do so while pushing the pedal on growth with this fund-raise.

“We’ve been fortunate to see our customers love our products right since our launch in late 2018, and today we’re elated to see our investors placing their confidence in our young brand,” said Bella Vita Organic founder Aakash Anand. “This investment will further help us scale our brand and product offerings and continue to be a source of delight for our customers.”

Started in 2018 by Aakash Anand, the idea of starting the online direct-to-consumer brand came when he saw his mother-sister duo (Anju Anand and Aashima Anand) get tremendous customer love for their salon chain which used home-made natural and ayurvedic skin and beauty products.

Initially, launched with four products in the face care range, Bella Vita Organic has now over 55 products in total including a range of fragrances and essential oils.

“In our research on the D2C personal care space we looked at a lot of companies, but Aakash and Bella Vita Organic truly stood out,” said Sanjeev Taparia and Ashutosh Taparia, part of the Taparia family and Sponsors of Ananta Capital. “Our core focus at Ananta is to build deep and long-term partnerships with the founders of we back. We don’t operate as conventional funds but more as operating partners.”

Bella Vita Organic is on the track to becoming the fastest D2C Indian skincare brand to cross Rs 100 crore in annualized revenue run rate within a record time of 3 years of existence in the business. Apart from its App and website, the brand sells on Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Purplle, and numerous marketplaces.

“We at Ananta have a singular focus on investing in passionate founders who are trying to build large enterprises with a sharp focus on unit economics,” said Lovkesh Kapoor, managing partner of Ananta Capital. “Aakash (Anand) and Bella Vita Organic tick all the boxes for us.”