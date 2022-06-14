Bengaluru ranks 5th globally for tech VC investments in 2022: Report

A new report launched by Startup Genome at London Tech Week 2022 reveals that several Indian cities are among the top emerging startup ecosystems in the world. Further research from Dealroom.Co for London & Partners showed is the top Asian city and the fifth ranked hub globally for tech investment in 2022.

The investment research revealed that in the first five months of this year (January to May) Bengaluru’s tech firms have raised $7.5 billion in VC funding, much higher than the previous record of $5.2 billion during the first six months of 2021. The city, called the “Silicon Valley of India”, is now attracting more investments than other hubs like Singapore, Paris and Berlin and is trailing closely behind Greater Boston and New York.

According to the figures from London’s business growth agency, London & Partners, the UK capital is also on course for record levels of VC investment in 2022. London is by far the most attractive tech hub in Europe for international VC investment, with London firms raising $11.3 billion so far in 2022 – significantly more than the likes of Paris ($5 billion) and Berlin ($2.4 billion).

"This research demonstrates that London and are not just the leading startup hubs in Europe and Asia but they are also competitive on the global stage,” said Hemin Bharucha, Director of India for London and Partners.

As per the latest Global Startup Ecosystem Report from Startup Genome, the Asian tech startup community is going through a massive transformation. The ecosystem once dominated by Beijing, Singapore, Hong Kong and Korea is now being considerably disrupted by Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Telangana and Delhi. ranked 22nd in the startup ecosystem globally due to major improvements in its market reach and Delhi moved up an impressive 11 places, coming in at 26, with Mumbai at 36.

The report highlighted Bengaluru's formidable status as the tech capital of India, with an ecosystem value of $105 billion—higher than Singapore ( $89 billion) and Tokyo ($62 billion). Bengaluru's massive growth in 2022 is largely attributed to greater access to funding with major funding rounds in 2022 forscale-up tech companies, including $55.7 million Series D for Ather Energy and Swiggy's $700 million round in January.

The recent findings also established London the startup hotbed for Indian entrepreneurs. According to the research, London’s startup ecosystem has demonstrated its resilience despite Brexit and the pandemic, securing the second spot for the third year in a row, with a total value of $314 billion. According to London and Partners, London is the number one European city for Indian looking to expand outside of their home market and second only to Dubai for the number of foreign direct investment projects from India in the past five years (2017-2021).

The Startup Genome report also highlighted London’s strengths in high-growth sectors such as Fintech, EdTech and ClimateTech. The city has produced more unicorn startups and billion-dollar exits than any other European hub. The UK capital is now home to 80 unicorns, more than the next three European unicorn hubs combined (Berlin, Paris, Stockholm - 78). So far this year, London has added six new unicorns to its total in 2022, including Paddle, Forterro, Payhawk, Tripledot Studios, Accelerant, and Learning Technologies Group.

“London is the undisputed tech and innovation capital of Europe, and this independent report demonstrates that our start-up ecosystem is also one of the most diverse and vibrant in the world,” said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The Global Startup Ecosystem report also shows that the global tech sector has weathered the pandemic better than other industries. The report reveals that since the pandemic, tech grew 2.3 times more than their non-tech counterparts. According to the research, a record 540 achieved unicorn status in 2021, up from 150 in 2020, with 113 ecosystems producing at least one $1 billion+ firm (unicorn). Since 2012, global average Series A rounds have tripled to more than $18 million.