JUST IN
Edelweiss raises $425 mn for 3rd special situation fund, seeks $1 bn corpus
Greenwashing enters a $22 trillion debt market, derailing climate goals
Edelweiss arm aims to raise $1 billion in third distressed asset fund
Commercial EV maker Euler Motors raises $60 mn in funding round led by GIC
India's bad bank NARCL offers Rs 228 cr for Mittal Corp debt held by PSBs
Reliance, Sanmina completes JV deal to build manufacturing hub in India
Google shuts down translation feature in mainland China citing 'low usage'
Adani Group's stock surge at risk of reversal, technical indicator shows
Big Fashion Festival: Myntra onboards over 1.2 million new customers
Tata Steel begins operations at Neelachal Ispat Nigam plant in Odisha
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Edelweiss raises $425 mn for 3rd special situation fund, seeks $1 bn corpus
Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic HIV drug Darunavir tablets
Business Standard

Bessemer Venture leads $3.5 mn seed round for SaaS billing start-up Zenskar

Zenskar's flexible billing platform enables SaaS firms to handle usage-based pricing, subscriptions, nuanced discounts, credits, custom currencies, prepaid, post-paid, and ramp deals

Topics
SaaS technology | SaaS industry | SaaS

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

hybrid funds
Representative Image

Zenskar, a flexible billing platform for SaaS companies, has raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Shine Capital, Basecamp Fund and Converge.

Funds will be used by the firm to invest in engineering talent, accelerate product development and advance the company’s go-to-market initiatives.

“Our vision is to provide an integrated suite of financial products that seamlessly automates the entire quote-to-cash cycle, including CPQ, billing, accounting, receivables management, usage metering, analytics and forecasting. This round of funding provides us the fuel to accelerate our efforts as we embark on this ambitious journey,” said Apurv Bansal, co-founder of Zenskar.

Headquartered in Bengaluru and New York, Zenskar offers a flexible billing platform that enables SaaS companies to handle complexities in pricing such as usage-based pricing, subscriptions, nuanced discounts, credits, custom currencies, prepaid, post-paid, ramp deals, etc., the company said in a statement.

“Our flexible billing platform enables sales teams to get creative with pricing, while guarding finance teams against billing inaccuracies and delays. Internal engineering resources are freed up from billing efforts. In addition, finance teams can recognize accounting entries very flexibly in a low-code no-code manner based on business and pricing nuances,” said Saurabh Agrawal, co-founder of Zenskar.

Zenskar has worked on system design and architecture to allow increased flexibility in billing solutions. With a visual, drag-and-drop interface, non-technical users can configure any deal structure, the company said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SaaS technology

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 15:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.