Bessemer Venture leads $3.5 mn seed round for SaaS billing start-up Zenskar

Zenskar, a flexible billing platform for companies, has raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Shine Capital, Basecamp Fund and Converge.

Funds will be used by the firm to invest in engineering talent, accelerate product development and advance the company’s go-to-market initiatives.

“Our vision is to provide an integrated suite of that seamlessly automates the entire quote-to-cash cycle, including CPQ, billing, accounting, receivables management, usage metering, analytics and forecasting. This round of funding provides us the fuel to accelerate our efforts as we embark on this ambitious journey,” said Apurv Bansal, co-founder of Zenskar.

Headquartered in Bengaluru and New York, Zenskar offers a flexible billing platform that enables to handle complexities in pricing such as usage-based pricing, subscriptions, nuanced discounts, credits, custom currencies, prepaid, post-paid, ramp deals, etc., the company said in a statement.

“Our flexible billing platform enables sales teams to get creative with pricing, while guarding teams against billing inaccuracies and delays. Internal engineering resources are freed up from billing efforts. In addition, teams can recognize accounting entries very flexibly in a low-code no-code manner based on business and pricing nuances,” said Saurabh Agrawal, co-founder of Zenskar.

Zenskar has worked on system design and architecture to allow increased flexibility in billing solutions. With a visual, drag-and-drop interface, non-technical users can configure any deal structure, the company said.