Beyond click of a button: Flipkart, Amazon teach customers how to shop

While the aggressive push towards digital inclusion may have driven millions to explore the cavernous depths of the internet, it has not been as easy leading them down the gilded hallways of e-commerce.

A plethora of reasons keep customers disengaged from the final transaction; ignorance about the process or about the product, a complex payment process or varying levels of literacy, everything turns into a friction point that the e-commerce companies are now trying to tackle. Both Flipkart and Amazon are looking at ways to guide shoppers from the process of discovery to purchase, ...