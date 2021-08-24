BharaPe enters P2P lending with '12% club', taps NBFCs to sell product

-
ALSO READ
Aiming to raise $700 mn in debt over next 2 yrs: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer
BMW bikes to T20 WC tickets: What BharatPe is offering to its tech joinees
BharatPe's valuation crosses $2.85 bn in $370 mn in Series E equity round
Second Covid wave to push up NPAs for NBFCs, impact collections: Icra
Practo, BharatPe and Grofers in line to be the next Indian unicorns
-
BharatPe on Tuesday said it has entered peer-to-peer (P2P) lending with its product '12% club', which will allow consumers to not only earn 12 per cent interest on the funds they invest but also borrow at an interest rate of 12 per cent.
The fintech company has partnered with central bank approved non-banking finance companies to offer this product to consumers and is aiming to achieve an investment asset under management (AUM) of $100 million and a lending AUM of $50 million by March 2022.
Consumers on the '12% Club' app can invest their savings anytime by choosing to lend money through BharatPe’s partner P2P NBFCs. Additionally, consumers can avail of collateral-free loans of upto Rs 10 lakhs on the '12% Club' app for a tenure of three months, as per their convenience. There are no processing charges or pre-payment charges on the consumer loans, the company said in a statement.
Loan eligibility of the customer will be derived upon from his/her credit score, the shopping history using PAYBACK loyalty system or the payments done through BharatPe QR.
The upper limit for investment by an individual is currently set at Rs 10 lakhs and would be increased to Rs 50 lakhs over the next few months, the company said.
Credit card payments platform, Cred, also launched a P2P lending product recently called “Cred Mint”, where it is offering its members to earn up to 9 per cent interest by lending to other members and borrow at 12-16 per cent.
Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe, said, “The initial response has been phenomenal. In the pilot phase, we have seen great traction with $5 million of monthly investment run rate and $1 million monthly borrowing run rate”.
With a Series E fund raise of $350 million, Bharat Pe has entered the coveted “unicorn” club at a valuation of $2.85 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU