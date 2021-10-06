BharatPe aims to facilitate $300 mn loan book for lending partners

-
ALSO READ
BMW bikes to T20 WC tickets: What BharatPe is offering to its tech joinees
ZestMoney raises $50 mn from Zip Co to scale up buy now, pay later offering
Flipkart Pay Later aims to provide credit to over 100 mn new consumers
Decoded: Should you try peer-to-peer lending to maximise your returns?
Aiming to raise $700 mn in debt over next 2 yrs: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer
-
Fintech firm BharatPe on Wednesday announced its foray into the 'Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) category with 'postpe' and said it aims to facilitate a loan book of USD 300 million (about Rs 2,245 crore) via postpe in the first 12 months for its lending partners.
Customers can download the 'postpe' app from Play Store and avail interest-free credit limit of up to Rs 10 lakh. The product can also be used for micro-purchases.
"postpe is designed for the new-age customers who believe in shopping smart and are also well-versed with digital payment modes...there is no annual fee or transaction charges on payments done via postpe app or postpe card," a statement said.
BharatPe aims to facilitate a loan book of USD 300 million on postpe in the first 12 months for its lending partners, it added.
postpe is Global Sponsor of ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Dubai this year.
BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover explained that postpe is a product built on three principles - consumer should be able to pay using credit everywhere QRs, Card Machine or Online; consumer should be able to convert into EMI at ease not inconvenienced at point of sale; and merchant should not be charged for accepting payments through BNPL.
"Our aim with postpe is to make EMI and credit available for everyday purchases... We find the current BNPL plays in the Indian market suboptimal trying to copy the West for online checkouts whereas the true market in India is offline. postpe will be the leader in BNPL space in India by virtue of being no cost to merchants and universal acceptance, he added.
BharatPe - which had raised USD 370 million in funding (including secondary component) in August this year at a valuation of USD 2.85 billion - is backed by investors like Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadfast Capital, Coatue Management, Insight Partners and Sequoia Growth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU