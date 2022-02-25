BharatPe investors turn down Grover offer to sell stake for Rs 4k crore

Key investors at BharatPe have turned down an offer made by co-founder Ashneer Grover to sell his 9.5 per cent stake in the fintech start-up for over Rs 4,000 crore if they want him to quit the company, say sources in the know. Grover seems to have valued the payments company at around $6 billion — far higher than its valuation of $2.8 billion after a fundraise last August.

However, the company was looking at a fresh raise in January this year at a valuation of around $4 billion. The battle between the investors and Grover came to a head on Wednesday, when the company ...