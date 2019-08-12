Bharti Airtel plans to revamp content offer AirtelThanks in 3-4 months

Buoyed by positive growth in wireless customers and data traffic in the June quarter, Bharti Airtel is planning to revamp AirtelThanks, its content offer. The idea is to upgrade more customers to fourth-generation technology (4G) and enhance data consumption per user.

The revamp of AirtelThanks is likely in the next three to four months, said the management. The Airtel TV and Wynk Music apps have 50 million subscribers, said analysts. Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer of the firm, said the number of subscribers covered under AirtelThanks was beyond their 95 million ...