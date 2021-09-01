Bharti Airtel's equity issuance to aid deleveraging, fund 5G capex: Fitch

-
ALSO READ
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's Q1 profit to halve QoQ; stable ARPU likely
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Strong operating performance seen; ARPU may fall
Brokerages stay bullish on Bharti Airtel post Q4 nos, see up to 33% upside
Analysts positive on telecom service providers despite delay in tariff hike
Airtel's Rs 21k-cr rights issue may open exit door for Voda Idea: Analysts
-
Bharti Airtel Ltd' planned $ 2.8 billion equity issuance will improve its net leverage to around 2.0x (end-March 2021: 2.1x) and provide funds to strengthen its market position, according to Fitch Ratings.
Bharti will raise equity in three tranches, a quarter of the proceeds to be received upfront and the balance in two instalments within three years.
Bharti's management remains committed to an investment-grade rating. The company raised about $9 billion in FY20 and FY21 via equity issuance, selling a stake in subsidiary Airtel Africa Plc and the sale-and-leaseback of towers in Africa. The comoany management aspires to achieve a debt/EBITDA ratio of around 2.0x in the long term, Fitch said. Bharati carries a rating of “BBB-/Negative”.
Fitch has forecast that Bharti's capex will increase to about $5 billion in FY22 (FY21: $4.6 billion), of which $1.5 billion is likely to be paid upfront to acquire 5G spectrum assets.
The company will seek to strengthen its fibre infrastructure - connecting towers with fibre and backhaul infrastructure to prepare its network to launch 5G services in 2022-2023. The capex on 5G infrastructure during 2022-2023 will replace 4G investments, as 4G coverage is largely complete, the rating agency added.
Bharti's revenue and EBITDA grew by 15 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, year-on-year in Q1FY22. The industry's monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to rise by 15-20 per cent to Rs 175 ($2.4) in the next 12 months (Q1FY22: Rs 146). This rise in ARPU is driven by headline tariff increases and increasing migration of 2G users to higher-priced 4G plans.
Bharti increased the minimum amount that a prepaid user must pay to keep a number active to Rs 79 ($1) from Rs 49. Management believes that industry-blended ARPU needs to increase to around Rs 200 in the next 12 months and to Rs 300 in the medium term.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU