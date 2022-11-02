JUST IN
Manali Petrochemicals reports Q2 standalone net profit at Rs 11.71 crore
Nykaa's strong performance in Sept quarter bucks new-age tech bloat
Mansukh Mandaviya asks companies to invest in India's chemicals industry
Modi says India best for investments; JSW, Adani commit Rs 1 trn in K'taka
Deadlock over carrier's revival: Banks not keen on sharing Jet's liability
USFDA issues warning letter to Lupin for Maharashtra-based API plant
$8 for blue tick on Twitter: NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe bats for UPI AutoPay
Reliance Cap bidders raise issues with Rs 20,000 cr financial implication
Twitter may allows users to paywall their video content, says report
Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Manali Petrochemicals reports Q2 standalone net profit at Rs 11.71 crore
Festival season propels demand for third-party logistics players
Business Standard

Within a month, Bharti Airtel crosses 1-million 5G subscribers mark

As of August, Airtel had the second largest overall mobile phone user base at 363.8 million

Topics
Bharti Airtel | 5G network | 5G in India

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel
Customers with 5G smart phones can enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread

Bharti Airtel has announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G users mark. The company said it achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch. Airtel plans to roll out 5G services nationwide by March 2024.

As of August, Airtel had the second largest overall mobile phone user base at 363.8 million, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

“These are early days, but the response from customers has been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks,” Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti Airtel, said.

However, some 5G users have complained of getting spotty connection .

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharti Airtel

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.