Within a month, Bharti Airtel crosses 1-million 5G subscribers mark

has announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G users mark. The company said it achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch. Airtel plans to roll out 5G services nationwide by March 2024.

As of August, Airtel had the second largest overall mobile phone user base at 363.8 million, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

“These are early days, but the response from customers has been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks,” Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti Airtel, said.

However, some 5G users have complained of getting spotty connection .