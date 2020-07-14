Bharti Airtel, Verizon join hands to offer video conferencing solutions

on Tuesday announced its partnership with to offer seamless video conferencing solutions to businesses in India.

The announcement was made by both the at a digital press conference.

As part of this partnership, Airtel will offer secure enterprise-grade video conferencing solutions under the brand name Airtel BlueJeans to enterprise customers in India.

BlueJeans, Verizon’s enterprise-grade video conferencing service, helps people communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, browser and conference rooms and has a long-standing history of providing simple, reliable and trusted solutions, while meeting the stringent security needs of banks, healthcare providers and other organisations.

The offering includes a cloud point of presence in India enabling low latency and improved quality of service for India-based customers. The technology will be fully integrated with Airtel’s network, including its data centres, to ensure that customers are offered a state-of-the-art, reliable and secure customer experience. Airtel BlueJeans will offer an integrated audio solution, giving its customers convenient dial-in options to join the meetings.

“ of all sizes around the world have seen the requirement for reliable, high-quality video conferencing services and require trusted partners to ensure the highest level of security,” said Hans Vestberg, Chief Executive Officer of “We are proud to come together with Airtel to help more Indian organizations benefit from our world-class communication product during this work-from-home era and beyond.”

“Airtel has always partnered with the best to deliver world-class services to its customers,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of “We are delighted to collaborate with to bring Airtel BlueJeans to enterprise and SMB customers in India. Airtel BlueJeans is a highly differentiated video conferencing solution that sets the benchmark with its high levels of security and ease of use. We look forward to building a deep partnership with Verizon to serve the needs of emerging digital India.”

BlueJeans’ enterprise-level security features include meeting lock, secure transmission and storage, randomized meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options.

The agreement initially covers BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams.