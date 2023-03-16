Bharti-backed OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with Isro by March end

OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company backed by Bharti, plans to launch 36 on India’s space agency rocket on March 26.

The launch from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s centre in Sriharikota will be OneWeb’s eighteenth to-date and the third this year, completing its first generation LEO constellation, and enabling the company to initiate global coverage in 2023.

This launch will be a significant milestone for OneWeb, putting up additional to the company’s fleet to complete a global LEO constellation.

OneWeb’s high-speed, low-latency solutions will help connect communities, enterprises and governments around the world, demonstrating the potential of LEO connectivity. The March 26 mission will mark OneWeb’s second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries. Across India, OneWeb will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country.

OneWeb already has connectivity solutions active today in key geographies across the globe and is bringing new areas online by partnering with leading providers including VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more.