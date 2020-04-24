Bharti Infratel, Indus have the right to end proposed merger: Akhil Gupta

on Friday said both the - and Indus Towers - which have extended their merger deadline to June 24, 2020, are well within their rights to terminate the contract if the need arises.



In a post earnings conference call, Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Bharti Infratel, said, “The original date for the merger with Indus Towers was October 2019, which got pushed back several times and the new date is June 24, 2020. Each party has the right to terminate the proposed merger.”



Capital markets services firm CLSA also said that the review of Infratel’s merger terms with Indus would also be a positive.



Bharti Infratel, currently owned 53.5% by Bharti Airtel, owns and operates over 40,000 towers. It holds 42% in Indus Towers which is a tri-partite JV between Bharti Infratel, Vodafone PLC, and Vodafone Idea in the ratio 42:42:11.



Indus has a portfolio of over 126,000 towers. Infratel's presence in 11 circles and Indus’ presence in 15 circles (including four overlapping circles) gives the combined entity a presence in all 22 circles and a proportionate footprint of over 95,000 towers making it the largest tower company in India.



on Thursday posted a 6.89 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 649.50 crore for the quarter ended March 31. It had reported a net profit of Rs 607.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.



The company had reported a profit of Rs 608 crore in the same period a year ago. The telecom tower company recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 3,624 crore during the quarter. It had registered revenue of Rs 3,600 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.



The consolidated revenue of the company increased 0.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,624 crore during the quarter under review.



EBITDA increased 23 per cent YoY to Rs 7,442 crore, while operating free cash flow grew 2 per cent to Rs 4,315 crore.



The company also declared the third interim dividend of Rs 4.10 per equity share. This along with the two interim dividends of Rs 3.65 and Rs 2.75 would result in total dividend of Rs 10.5 per equity share for FY20.



The company said it adopted a new accounting system from April 1, 2019 and hence the result for 2019-20 is not comparable with past periods.