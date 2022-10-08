JUST IN
Yogi Adityanath invites Tata group to participate in investor summit
The luxury hotel rates in India lag other markets, says Accor CEO
Business Standard

Sunil Bhaskaran may pilot Air India's arm after AirAsia India merger

Bhaskaran - a Tata Group veteran -- joined AirAsia India as its CEO and MD on November 15, 2018

Topics
AirAsia | Air India | Civil Aviation

Deepak Patel & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

sunil bhaskaran
Sunil Bhaskaran, MD and CEO of AirAsia India.

Sunil Bhaskaran, AirAsia India’s chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), is the front-runner to head the low-cost carrier that will take birth after the merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India, sources said.

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 06:10 IST

