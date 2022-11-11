BHEL posts Rs 12.10 cr Q2 net on higher revenues, income up to Rs 5,418 cr

-
-
State-owned engineering firm on Friday reported a Rs 12.10 crore consolidated net profit in the September 2022 quarter on higher revenues.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended September 30, a BSE filing showed.
Its total income rose to Rs 5,418.74 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,197.25 crore a year ago.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:03 IST
