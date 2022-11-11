JUST IN
Emami Sept quarter net flat at Rs 184 crore, pre-tax profit dips 18%
Business Standard

BHEL posts Rs 12.10 cr Q2 net on higher revenues, income up to Rs 5,418 cr

Its total income rose to Rs 5,418.74 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,197.25 crore a year ago

Topics
Bhel | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhel
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended September 30, a BSE filing showed

State-owned engineering firm on Friday reported a Rs 12.10 crore consolidated net profit in the September 2022 quarter on higher revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended September 30, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income rose to Rs 5,418.74 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,197.25 crore a year ago.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:03 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
