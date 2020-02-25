Bhilai's existential crisis: Threat to its iron ore security looms

Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) is un­questionably a jewel in the crown of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) that has four other integrated steel plants (ISPs). The recognition is based on techno-economic parameters of steelmaking as also its uniquely rich product portfolio.

This is further validated by BSP being chosen on most occasions as the best ISP for prime minister’s trophy since its introduction in 1992-93. But now for factors not wi­thin its control, BSP may face an existential crisis. Despite having secured leasehold and mining right and environment clearances ...