Big-box retailers turn to small stores amid soaring rentals, red tape

Indian consumers have just one place to head to if they wish to experience the signature large-format stores of furniture retailer Ikea: Hyderabad. A 400,000 sq. ft. facility at HITEC City within the capital of Telangana has all the trappings of a big-box Ikea store: multiple levels, wide-spread products and categories, a large warehouse and friendly staff.

But plans to set up more such outlets in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi have come unstuck, prompting Ikea to find a middle path within two years of the Hyderabad store launch. The Swedish major is now setting up online stores, like it did in ...