Big FMCG brands overcome challenges, close gap with smaller players

Shelves at local grocery stores are packed with popular trademarks. This wasn't the case a few months ago. At the height of the lockdown between March and April, small and regional names in food and fast-moving (FMCG) beckoned for attention, seeing a sharp spike in offtake.

The trend has reversed now. Market research agency Nielsen's FMCG index shows that the gap has narrowed between national and regional brands to 9 points in August, as big names tide over supply-chain issues, distribution challenges and retailer woes.

Nielsen says that national and regional brands have been fighting to make their presence felt in the last few months, with the gap at around 11 points in March-April, when big brands had to temporarily suspend operations due to the nationwide lockdown.

This gap narrowed to 8 points in May, as national brands fought back to revive operations, but increased again to 11 points in July, when lockdowns were introduced in various parts of the country, impacting key players. (See chart)

"Despite the tug of war, the seminal trend is that the big players are closing the gap with small brands. This comes as operations get back to normal after the disruptions witnessed earlier. National brands have also increased distribution and visibility. Many are pushing their presence aggressively into rural areas to tap into growth there," said Sameer Shukla, executive director, retail intelligence, South Asia, Nielsen Global Connect.

At the same time, small brands have limitations in expanding their reach and visibility, Shukla says, a clear advantage for large players. "Small players may not have the wherewithal to take their presence into newer areas. Some of them could also be facing liquidity issues, which limits their reach," says Sumit Malhotra, director, Bajaj Consumer.

FMCG executives and experts endorse this view. "The last few months have seen fluctuations within the FMCG market.

Big brands were hit due to the nationwide lockdown, but have bounced back now quite strongly. My assessment is that this trend will continue as big players not only push their presence into rural areas, but the emphasis on trusted brands also grows among consumers," says Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products.

Kaustubh Pawaskar, associate vice-president, research at brokerage firm Sharekhan, said that in times of a crisis, the tilt towards trusted labels is higher. "Consumers will gravitate towards those brands that evoke strong recall and have high trust codes, especially during a health crisis. The strategy for the national would be to keep these trust codes going by reinforcing quality standards and improving penetration," he said.

Already, new brand launches in categories such as health and hygiene and in-home cooking have increased sharply as consumers pivot towards essential products in comparison to discretionary items, choosing to rationalise their household budgets.

While biscuit majors such as Parle Products, Britannia and even such as Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the maker of Amul, reported strong growth rates in the April-June period, led by in-home consumption and the focus on essentials, experts say that these players needed to be disciplined in their approach to take advantage of the uptick in consumption.

R S Sodhi, managing director, GCMMF, says that the shift towards branded and affordable products will increase in the months ahead. “People have become value seekers. Affordability is key in challenging times. The second point is that consumers do not want to let go of quality, which is why trustworthy brands are in demand,” he says.

Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, says that promotional intensity is growing as large players entice consumers with multiple offers. He says that are launching low-unit packs in rural areas. At the same time, price and grammage offers are visible on large packs in urban areas.

Nielsen says that retailers have pruned their assortments in August, reducing clutter and opting to stick with categories and products that are seeing greater traction. This is giving the large brands the room to flex their muscles like never before. National v/s regional brands (figures are index points)

First Published: Sun, October 04 2020. 16:32 IST