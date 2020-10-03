Flipkart to host six-day 'Big Billion Days' festive sale from October 16

E-commerce firm on Saturday revealed the timeline of its flagship sale event of the year, 'The Big Billion Days' (BBD), which will commence from October 16. The six-day event aims to tap the country’s festive season, as millions of consumers, sellers, artisans, and brands are expected to come online to buy and sell products.

The BBD this year will bring offers each hour from lakhs of sellers and thousands of brands across categories. Further, Plus customers will be able to have an ‘early access’ on October 15.

“This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart’s commitment to providing value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs (medium and small enterprises) and sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Group. “Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers, we have tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorsteps this festive season.”

Walmart-owned Flipkart has enabled new and convenient payment offerings on its platform, to pave the way for an inclusive and consumer-centric shopping experience. Flipkart consumers shopping during BBD will be able to avail a 10 per cent instant discount through their SBI debit and credit cards. No-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and other leading bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart has also partnered with digital payments firm Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI. Debit-card EMIs on select cards (with no minimum balance) and Flipkart Pay Later continue to bring credit access to consumers.

Flipkart said it would offer deals across categories such as mobile, TVs and appliances, fashion, beauty and food. The other categories include toys, baby care, home and kitchen, furniture and grocery. Flipkart’s Private Brands are being offered by the lakhs of sellers and Flipkart Samarth artisans, weavers, handicraft makers, and other under-served communities,

Flipkart has also forged new strategic partnerships with top brands across each category to bring a wide assortment of products and deals to ensure that consumers from metros to tier-IV cities look forward to BBD. Moreover, this festive season consumers will also experience 2GUD through its social commerce platform. They would be able to witness an uninterrupted video shopping experience with their favourite influencers showcasing the best offers on the latest fashion trends, gadgets and beauty.

Flipkart is also working with celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sudeep Kiccha, and Mahesh Babu, who will be seen in creative avatars as they engage with the BBD event.