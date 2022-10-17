JUST IN
Big ticket items driving growth in consumer durables this festive season

Televisions, microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners, washing machines are expected to drive the growth of the consumer durable industry during this festival season

Topics
Consumer Durables | Festive sale | diwali shopping

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

home appliances, consumer durables
As per GFK’s report, volume growth in October 2021 was 16 per cent yearly (YoY)

The fading effect of the pandemic this festival season has caused an improvement in buying momentum for home appliances and electronics for premium products, according to data shared by GfK Market Intelligence Offline Retail Tracking.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 23:31 IST

`
