BigBasket eyes around Rs 250 crore revenue from organic food business

firm is increasing its focus on organic food products, and expects this segment to contribute around Rs 250 crore to its overall revenues in financial year 2019-20 (FY20).

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm on Sunday unveiled new gluten-free and healthy products under 'bb GoodDiet' range at the Organics & Millets 2019 International Trade Fair here.

"We are observing a strong demand for organic products from a specific segment of customers who are very health conscious. This category grew more than two times since last year," said Seshu Kumar Tirumala, national head, buying and merchandising,





In FY19, the grocer expects gross sales of Rs 3,500 crore of which around 3 per cent (Rs 100 crore) will come from organic food segment, he said. The firm attracts over 300,000 customers per month including those from tier-II cities for its organic range.

The organic range introduced on Sunday included natural mineral rich 'GoodDiet Pink Salt', 'GoodDiet Nutrition Bar' and 'Breakfast Cereal' which are gluten-free and contain no added preservatives, the firm said.