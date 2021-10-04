Biggest opening day for Myntra's Big Fashion Festival with 19 mn visitors

Walmart-owned Myntra said that its online sale event Big Festival (BFF), has been off to an incredible start, with the ongoing event recording purchase of nearly 600,000 items in the first hour. The opening day saw an overwhelming response with about 19 million visitors from across the country, making it Myntra’s highest-ever Day 1 of BFF thus far. The first day of the 8-day event witnessed customers shopping over 4 million items, of which 40 per cent of the orders were from tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond.

“It is truly exhilarating to witness such a thumping start to our Big Festival, which has been nothing short of incredible and has surpassed our expectations in every regard,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra. “The remarkable participation from new customers at about 20 per cent during the opening of the event and about 40 per cent of the orders being placed from tier 2&3 cities and beyond, goes on to show the impact our consumer engagement initiatives, celebrity associations, as well as a substantial festive offering, has created.

On Day-1 of Myntra’s biggest edition of the Big Festival, India shopped for Roadster T-shirts the most. Shopping patterns, particularly the basket size, indicates people’s keenness and zeal for shopping this festive season. This is being witnessed after a harsh second wave of the pandemic that has now seemingly subsided. Men’s casualwear, women’s ethnic and western wear, sports footwear, kids, accessories, beauty and personal care were among the highest-selling categories.

About 60 per cent of the shoppers on Day-1 were women and 20 per cent of the total shoppers on Day 1 were 1st-time shoppers. The concurrent app users were at 670,000 at the midnight event launch. About 8.6 million customers shortlisted 83.6 million products during prebuzz, registering a 43 per cent growth in the number of people who shortlisted over last year.

Beauty and personal care topped the charts with over 190 per cent growth on day 1 of the event over last year. Accessories and Sports Apparel were the next best sellers on the first day with 80 per cent and 75 per cent growth.

Currently, T-shirts, shirts, kurtas, kurta sets, trousers, sarees, sports shoes, jackets, sweatshirts, jackets, handbags and lipsticks are the highest selling products in the Big Fashion Festival. Libas kurtas and M.A.C & Maybelline lipsticks have been the favourite among women while HRX and Roadster T-shirts, Highlander jeans, Flying Machine - Jeans are popular among men. With work from office also resuming in a phased manner in some parts of the country, there was considerable demand for office wear, such as formals, after over a year and half.

“We are confident of this momentum continuing over the next 7 days to call it the greatest BFF so far, “ said Nagaram. “It is bringing joy to our customers, brand partners, sellers as well as logistics partners and last mile delivery agents and making festive moments special for everyone.”