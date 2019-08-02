Billionaire investor Vinod Khosla's fund invests $2 mn in Veri5Digital

Billionaire investor Vinod Khosla’s fund Khosla Ventures has invested $2 million in Veri5Digital, one of the start-ups incubated at its local incubator firm Khosla Labs.

Veri5Digital, earlier called Aadhaar Bridge, offers user verification technology to enterprise customers like Ola, PhonePe, RazorPay, among several others. It was seeded at Khosla Labs and is led by its chief executive officer Saru Tumuluri.

Bengaluru-based Veri5Digital will utilise the capital to scale its product offering and launch in foreign markets like the US and Asia.

The company’s offerings include video know-your-customer (KYC), signature verification and otehr solutions in payments and identity verification.

“Identity is a key underlying infrastructure that drives digital transactions globally. It is possible to not only deliver high assurance identity verification, but also maintain the privacy of every individual. Veri5Digital has built innovative AI solutions around KYC and authentication which address the online, digital identity needs of globally,” said Khosla in a statement.