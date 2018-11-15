Binani insolvency: Dalmia Bharat moves SC against NCLAT nod to UltraTech

The consortium led by Dalmia Bharat Cement – Rajputana Properties – on Thursday, moved the Supreme Court challenging the NCLAT order which turned down its offer to acquire Binani Cement and instead approved UltraTech Cement’s offer on grounds of maximisation of value.

“We had filed an appeal today (Thursday) which has been admitted for hearing on November 19”, Mahendra Singhi, CEO of Dalmia Bharat Cement said.

Simultaneously, it has also written a letter to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Binani Cement and its resolution professional stating that it has challenged the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) via a civil appeal in the Supreme Court and requested the committee not to take any call based upon the order.

“You are requested not to give any effect to the above order under challenge or take any step in pursuance hitherto till the above Civil Appeal is heard. Any step taken in pursuance to the order would amount to interference with the process of law”, the letter stated.

Sources in the CoC said that they had already predicted that the matter would be finally settled in the Supreme Court and thus no decision as a result of the NCLAT order has been taken yet.

“We’ll do what the court asks us to do”, a source among the lenders said.

On Wednesday, the NCLAT rejected Dalmia Bharat’s offer on grounds of being discriminatory while approved the bid from UltraTech.

Singhi however, refused to divulge any details over the content of the appeal or the legal recourse Dalmia Bharat is seeking post the order from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

This is the second time the consortium – Rajputana Properties – co-owned by Dalmia Bharat, Piramal Enterprise and the Bain Capital – has moved to the Supreme Court and it will be the final phase of this takeover war raging between UltraTech and Dalmia Bharat for over a year now.

The last time Dalmia Bharat moved the Supreme Court was in May this year after the Kolkata bench of NCLT ordered the lenders of Binani Cement to approve UltraTech’s monetarily superior plan and consider the proposal from Dalmia Bharat only if it matches UltraTech’s offer.

However, the Supreme Court had then referred the case to NCLAT and didn’t pass any judgement.

Sources close to Dalmia Bharat suggested that the primary contention of the appeal is challenging UltraTech’s eligibility under Section 29(A), acceptance of late bid by the Appellate, and the allegedly flawed selection process of UltraTech, besides others.

According to this source, the primary claim rests on the fact that UltraTech had tried to financially back the promoter of Binani Cement – Braj Binani – for an out-of-court settlement with the lenders. This person reasoned that Brij Binani is disqualified to place any bids under section 29 (A) and since UltraTech had cooperated to finance Binani, it too stands disqualified.

In March this year, UltraTech had given a public notice on the stock exchanges that it has concluded an agreement with Binani Cement and had also financed a bank guarantee for Binani Cement when the lenders wanted “some confidence of guarantee from Binani” for an out-of-court settlement.

On the other hand, Binani Industries, which owns Binani Cement had also sought approval from shareholders to finalise its deal with UltraTech.

The agreement between UltraTech and Binani Cement stated that the Aditya Birla Group company will pay Rs. 72.66 billion to Binani Cement for takeover of over 98 per cent stakes in this company on the condition that insolvency proceedings are terminated.

Interestingly, the NCLAT, in its order dated November 14 had dismissed Dalmia Bharat’s appeal that UltraTech is ineligible under Section 29(A) while sealed the way for an out-of-court settlement. Dalmia Bharat is expected to challenge it in the appeal.

The order stated that after a resolution plan is approved, any transfer of shares from Binani Cement to UltraTech for payment will not render the latter ineligible under Section 29(A). Furthermore, the NCLAT noted that the revised offer from UltraTech isn’t illegal and non-compliant and the Committee of Creditors (CoC) hadn’t rejected the offer from UltraTech on legal grounds.

The second contention of Dalmia Bharat rests on the fact that it adhered to the process document as laid down internally by the CoC and followed the course of law in course of submitting the proposal.

A second source involved in this case said, “While it seems that the NCLAT as well as NCLT is time and again aiming at maximisation of value, Dalmia Bharat’s contention is on the process of IBC”.

Against UltraTech’s revised offer of Rs. 79.50 billion, Dalmia Bharat’s offer stands at Rs. 69.32 billion.

This source claimed that the selection of Dalmia Bharat has been as per the internal process document of the CoC which was based on guidelines from the Central Vigilance Commission and the Indian Banks Association. Moreover, wherever there were grey areas in the Indian Bankruptcy Code, Common Law has been used in deciding selection and eligibility of the H1 bidder.

However, the NCLAT has maintained that this internal document could have been modified at will by the CoC to accommodate a higher offer and blamed the CoC for not using its discretionary power to take the best decision to best suit the interests of the creditors and the public money which is involved in the resolution process.

“Non-application of mind by the CoC and discriminatory behavior in approving the plan submitted by Rajputana Properties is apparent”, the order said.

In case Dalmia Bharat loses the case in the apex court, it will seal its entry into the northern cement market while help UltraTech further its consolidation in the region.

In July last year, the Kolkata bench of NCLT admitted the Binani Cement resolution case. Initially, the proposal from the Dalmia Bharat consortium was selected as the H1 bidder and its plan was submitted to NCLT for approval in March 2018.

Initially, UltraTech had quoted an offer of Rs. 65 billion - inferior to Dalmia Bharat - but revised the same just after the window of submitting the applications closed. The CoC, in turn, had rejected this revised bid.

However, UltraTech, Binani Cement, SBI Hong Kong, EXIM Bank, operational creditors and other stakeholders mounted their opposition to this plan and on May 2, 2018, after a series of prolonged hearing, the NCLT ordered the CoC to approve UltraTech’s plan and consider the one from Dalmia Bharat only if it matched (in effect outbid) the offer from UltraTech.

Thereafter, Dalmia Bharat moved to NCLAT to obtain a stay on NCLT’s order but failed in the attempt. With fresh petitions filed both in NCLT and NCLAT, the Supreme Court, in July this year, ordered transfer of all pending cases to the NCLAT on this matter and ordered the NCLAT to expedite the hearing and pass its judgement.

