Metal sector: Investors should brace for a difficult Q2; H2 could be better
Business Standard

Binesh Kumar Tyagi takes over as CMD Shipping Corporation of India

Under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, SCI is the largest shipping company in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shipping Corporation of India
Binesh Kumar Tyagi takes over as CMD Shipping Corporation of India. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shipping Corporation of India on Monday said Binesh Kumar Tyagi has taken over as its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

Tyagi was heading the Liner and Passenger Services Division as Director (L&PS) since January 7, 2021 in the company, the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

"Captain Binesh Kumar Tyagi has taken over as Chairman and Managing Director of the Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) with effect from 03.09.2022," it said.

Tyagi joined SCI in 1990 as Trainee Nautical Officer (TNOC). He served onboard various ships, in different ranks, including as Master.

In 2004, he was absorbed ashore, wherein he served at various management level positions and performed technical, vetting, chartering, training, marine HR, liner, passenger, inland waterways, offshore, among others.

Tyagi is an IIM-A alumnus and also member of various professional bodies.

Under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, SCI is the largest shipping company in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 23:17 IST

