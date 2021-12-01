Biocon enters Dow Jones Sustainability Index in Emerging Markets category

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel enters S&P DJSI Sustainability Index 2021 for Emerging Markets
ESG investing gains ground amid pandemic, better sustainability disclosures
USFDA okays Biocon insulin Semglee as first interchangeable biosimilar drug
Planning to invest in ESG funds? Start small, but hold for long term
Hindustan Zinc gets down to check rising coal costs, meet ESG commitment
-
Biocon said on Wednesday that it has been selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in the Emerging Markets (EM) category for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.
The pharma major made a formal submission for Corporate Sustainability Assessment for its listing on the DJSI for the first time this year and made it to the DJSI EM Index with a total sustainability score of 45 as against an industry average of 18, achieving a 93rd percentile position.
It is among the top 15 companies from India and one of the 12 companies from the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors to be featured in the index for 2021. A total of 360 Indian companies were invited to participate in DJSI in 2021.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said, “Our business purpose is focused on delivering health equity by providing affordable access to life saving and essential medicines to patients across the world.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU