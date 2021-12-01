Biocon enters Dow Jones Sustainability Index in Emerging Markets category

said on Wednesday that it has been selected for the (DJSI) in the Emerging Markets (EM) category for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

The pharma major made a formal submission for Corporate Sustainability Assessment for its listing on the DJSI for the first time this year and made it to the DJSI EM Index with a total sustainability score of 45 as against an industry average of 18, achieving a 93rd percentile position.

It is among the top 15 from India and one of the 12 from the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors to be featured in the index for 2021. A total of 360 Indian were invited to participate in DJSI in 2021.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, and Biologics, said, “Our business purpose is focused on delivering health equity by providing affordable access to life saving and essential medicines to patients across the world.”