Biocon to set up R&D facility in India to boost biosimilars development

-
ALSO READ
Biosimilar launches in emerging markets to drive Biocon earnings further
Our aim is to be a global leader in biosimilars biz: Biocon Biologics CEO
Biologics to boost Biocon business over the next 3 years, say analysts
Biocon nears 52-week low, falls 5% after reporting mixed numbers in Q4
Biocon Q1 net profit rises 72% to Rs 206 crore; total income up 25%
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU