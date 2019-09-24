JUST IN
Biocon to set up R&D facility in India to boost biosimilars development

Biocon has acquired some assets from Pfizer Healthcare to set up its second R&D plant in India

Samreen Ahmad 

Biocon

India’s largest biopharmaceutical company Biocon has acquired some assets from Pfizer Healthcare to set up its second R&D plant in India. The assets have been acquired by Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based company, for an undisclosed amount to set up a 60,000 square feet state-of-the-art R&D facility in Chennai. “The high-end integrated R&D facility in Chennai will enable Biocon Biologics to expand its R&D capability and accelerate its journey towards meeting its strategic long-term goal of addressing the needs of millions of patients worldwide,” said Christiane Hamacher, CEO, Biocon Biologics.
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 22:48 IST

