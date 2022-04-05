Biryani, BSE and bills: All about a billion Razorpay transactions in FY22

-
- Online food orders grew 3x year on year with the highest amount on them being spent on New Year’s Eve.
- The amount of biriyani ordered could feed every passenger passing through Howrah railway station, for three weeks.
- Grocery orders grew almost 4x with Sundays witnessing a peak in shopping
- People spent 40% above the monthly average on fitness in January as many New Year’s Resolutions were formed.
- Payments to dieticians reached an annual high on December 31, 2021
- There were 10 financial trades every second on an average
- Trading activity grew 247% over previous financial year
- Billing and recharge transactions jumped 4x this year
- Spends on Valentine’s day got bigger. On Feb 14, 2022 India spent 7x the daily average on flowers.
- Matchmaking transactions grew by 63%. The number of transactions on matrimonial services would equate to at least 125 jumbo jets full of happy couples.
- Jewellery was a common presence in shopping carts, with Dhanteras accounting for 5x daily average.
- The annual spend on jewellery and watches would cover the cost of 100 Rolls Royce Ghosts.
- India likes to shop for diapers at midnight. The amount spent on baby products could buy 50 diapers for every child born in India this year.
