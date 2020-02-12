Bisleri banking on new recipe but intense competition may make going tough

Bisleri is looking to double its core business of mineral water during the coming summer by sprucing up distribution and it is just as bullish about its fizzy drinks.

Uniquely developed “healthier” products with natural ingredients in the mix, a focus on general trade channels and scaling up a small bouquet instead of going for multiple offerings are what would help it grow, says the company. The assertion of Anjana Ghosh, director, marketing and business development, Bisleri International, that the company eventually aims to lead the Rs 16,000 soft drink market (source: ...