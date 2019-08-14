Blackstone to acquire Coffee Day's tech park for Rs 3,000 cr: Report

Blackstone, along with Bangalore-based developer Salarpuria Sattva, is acquiring Coffee Day Enterprises' real estate venture Tanglin Developments, which owns a technology park in Bengaluru, for Rs 3,000 crore, the Times of India said in a report. This should help the company partially reduce its Rs 6,457 crore debt after founder V G Siddhartha's demise last month.

More details and confirmation from are awaited.

The deal, likely to be announced later today, is being done through a special purpose vehicle, 90 per cent of which will be owned by and the remainder by Salarpuria. is likely to pay in two parts -- the first tranche of Rs 2,000 - 2,200 crore within a month and the rest over two years, reports TOI.

The proceeds will be used to repay debt, including those of Tanglin, a subsidiary of the listed company Coffee Day Enterprises. The tech park, called Global Village, is a 4-million sq ft office space rented out to such as Mphasis, Mindtree and Accenture. There's potential to build more office space.