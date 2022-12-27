JUST IN
Bleeding shares of start-ups call for review of ESOP taxation policy

Companies generally deduct the tax payable at the time of allotment of shares by adding the income from ESOPs to employees' income as personal income tax

Topics
Esops | Start-ups | Taxation

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Companies generally deduct the tax payable at the time of allotment of shares by adding the income from ESOPs to employees' income as personal income tax.

With market prices of listed start-ups down in the dumps, there is a case for reviewing the taxation structure of the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) in the Budget for 2023-24.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 16:56 IST

`
