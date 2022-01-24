Blue-collar jobs platform Qjobs gets 2 mn job applications in a year

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What is artificial intelligence and how can it be a gamechanger?
Monster.com raises Rs 137.5 cr from Mohandas Pai and Akash Bhanshali
Questions still on how far labour codes will change gig workers' lot
Delta Corp surges 12%, hits over 3-year high after loss narrows in Q2
Testing time for consumer electronics makers ahead of festive season
-
Qjobs, an online employment platform for blue- and grey-collar workers, said on Monday it grew ten-fold last year by amassing 2 million applicants.
Qjobs said it added the latest 1 million job seekers in a record time of 100 days and more than doubled jobs in the third quarter of FY22, buoyed by the seasonal festive demand businesses had.
Qjobs is part of Quess Corp and was launched in November 2020 to offer verified jobs to job seekers and pre-screened and skilled candidates to recruiters.
The largest share of blue and grey collar jobs comes from Delivery, BPO/Customer Care, Data Entry/Back Office, Field Sales, and Driver categories, making 80% of all available jobs. Geographically, Bengaluru houses the largest share of job vacancies across these categories with 23% of openings. Bengaluru is followed by Delhi (18%), Hyderabad (15%), Mumbai (11%), and Pune (8%), making up the top five cities in India for blue- and grey- collar jobs.
“We started Qjobs during the pandemic to address the persistent need gap and create a seamless blue and grey collar recruitment journey. Our focus has been on improving recruiter efficiency, and candidate experience and skill level. We aim to onboard 10 million job seekers by the end of the year and deliver the best candidate match and seamless hiring process to companies,” said Sekhar Garisa, president--emerging businesses and chief strategy officer, Quess Corp.
Qjobs has just launched an AI-assisted recruitment module ‘Fastrack’, which aims to cut the recruitment time to 5 minutes from the typical 3 days. Fastrack can pre-screen candidates, conduct video interviews, and release offers to skilled and verified workforce enabling companies to hire at scale. Qjobs plans to eventually make Fastrack available to 4,000+ companies in Q4 FY22.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU