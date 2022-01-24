Blue-collar jobs platform Qjobs gets 2 mn job applications in a year

Qjobs, an online employment platform for blue- and grey-collar workers, said on Monday it grew ten-fold last year by amassing 2 million applicants.

Qjobs said it added the latest 1 million job seekers in a record time of 100 days and more than doubled in the third quarter of FY22, buoyed by the seasonal festive demand businesses had.

Qjobs is part of Quess Corp and was launched in November 2020 to offer verified to job seekers and pre-screened and skilled candidates to recruiters.

The largest share of blue and grey collar comes from Delivery, BPO/Customer Care, Data Entry/Back Office, Field Sales, and Driver categories, making 80% of all available jobs. Geographically, Bengaluru houses the largest share of job vacancies across these categories with 23% of openings. Bengaluru is followed by Delhi (18%), Hyderabad (15%), Mumbai (11%), and Pune (8%), making up the top five cities in India for blue- and grey- collar jobs.

“We started Qjobs during the pandemic to address the persistent need gap and create a seamless blue and grey collar recruitment journey. Our focus has been on improving recruiter efficiency, and candidate experience and skill level. We aim to onboard 10 million job seekers by the end of the year and deliver the best candidate match and seamless hiring process to companies,” said Sekhar Garisa, president--emerging businesses and chief strategy officer, Quess Corp.

Qjobs has just launched an AI-assisted recruitment module ‘Fastrack’, which aims to cut the recruitment time to 5 minutes from the typical 3 days. Fastrack can pre-screen candidates, conduct video interviews, and release offers to skilled and verified workforce enabling to hire at scale. Qjobs plans to eventually make Fastrack available to 4,000+ in Q4 FY22.