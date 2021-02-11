Blue Star launches a new range of refrigerators, ideal for storing vaccines

In a bid to expand its footprint, air conditioning and refrigeration major BlueStar on Thursday announced the launch of a new range of commercial refrigeration products. Among the latest offerings include temperature controlled design for refrigeration and transporting coronavirus vaccines.

At 10:30 am on Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 1.4% higher at Rs 825.70.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said that the newly designed units are Ideal for vaccination programmes due to their ability to maintain a desired temperature even without power for up to as long as 48 hours, and can be transported across the country they maintain desired low temperatures even while in transit by working off the battery of any four-wheel vehicle.





"To further support the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare sectors, the Company today announces the launch of a new range of commercial refrigeration products and solutions which are ideal for storing vaccines.

Apart from the vaccine centred refrigerators, the company also announced the launch of touchless storage water coolers and softpush bottled water dispensers.

"Post Covid-19, has been witnessing an uptick in demand for its commercial refrigeration products and solutions from across the above mentioned segments and especially from the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare segments. The increase in demand is expected to continue further, and this combined with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push, will unfold enormous opportunities for Blue Star," the statement added.

Meanwhile, to further boost its R&D, a new plant has been set up in Wada with a CAPEX of around Rs 130 crore. The company is in the process of setting up a new plant at its existing facility at Wada to expand the manufacturing capacity of its deep freezers and storage water coolers, to cater to the rising demand for commercial refrigeration products as well as leverage on the

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

With the new plant, will be doubling its production capacity for deep freezers. This new plant, being constructed on a built-up area of around 19,300 sq m, will have a capacity to produce around 2,00,000 deep freezers and 1,00,000 storage water coolers per annum. It is in the advanced stages of completion and is likely to be commissioned towards the end of this year.