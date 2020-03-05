BMW India launches new updated version of second-generation BMW X1

-
ALSO READ
Sedans, SUVs and sporty saloons: Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW's plan for 2020
BMW's costliest art car comes to India, to cost 'millions of dollars'
Luxury auto segment is down by over 20%: BMW Group India CEO Rudratej Singh
The elegant athlete: The all-new BMW 3 Series is both sporty and refined
BMW India makes its petrol cars BS-VI-compliant; diesel ones next
-
Luxury car maker BMW India on Thursday launched the new updated version of second-generation BMW X1. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in BS VI diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India.
The new BMW X1 grabs the limelight with its refreshed design, attractive features and sophisticated balance between driving dynamics and comfort.
Rudratej Singh, president and chief executive officer, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend worldwide - it reflects the global need the X1 serves. The X1 fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of modern ambitious future leaders who are redefining success - personally and professionally".
The new BMW X1 is available in two BS VI petrol and two BS VI diesel variants which are locally produced.
The ex-showroom prices are as follows:
BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol) : Rs 35,90,000
BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol) : Rs 38,70,000
BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel) : Rs 39,90,000
BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel) : Rs 42,90,000
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU