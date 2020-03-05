BMW India launches new updated version of second-generation BMW X1

Luxury car maker on Thursday launched the new updated version of second-generation BMW X1. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in BS VI diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India.

The new BMW X1 grabs the limelight with its refreshed design, attractive features and sophisticated balance between driving dynamics and comfort.

Rudratej Singh, president and chief executive officer, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend worldwide - it reflects the global need the X1 serves. The X1 fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of modern ambitious future leaders who are redefining success - personally and professionally".

The new BMW X1 is available in two BS VI petrol and two BS VI diesel variants which are locally produced.

The ex-showroom prices are as follows:

BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol) : Rs 35,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol) : Rs 38,70,000

BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel) : Rs 39,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel) : Rs 42,90,000