BMW India makes its petrol cars BS-VI-compliant; diesel ones next

Luxury car maker India has announced that its entire petrol portfolio has been tuned to comply with emission standards mandated in the country from April 2020. The diesel portfolio would also be converted ahead of time, it said, adding that it planned to increase the price of models by up to 6 per cent beginning next year.

The Group Plant in Chennai had started local production of diesel variants of the 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the company said. The new BS-VI version of the BMW X1 would also hit the shop-floor of the Chennai plant soon. The company claims to be the first in its segment to offer BS-VI petrol variants of all its models.

Rudratej Singh, president and chief executive of India, said the company's new product portfolio had triggered remarkable traction in the luxury car market. "Early start of BS-VI production is a strategic call we are taking to meet the unprecedented demand for our new products. Today, customers have the choice of buying a BS-VI version across the entire product portfolio. The present BMW range is extremely attractive because of its unique position with latest products, newest technology and superbly attractive ownership packages on limited stocks of BS-IV variants,” he added.

The latest products launched by in 2019 are available in both BS-IV and -VI variants.