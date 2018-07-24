BMW picks its India head Vikram Pawah to lead Australia, NZ business

German luxury automaker today said it has appointed its India head as CEO of Group Australia and New Zealand with effect from August 1.

Pawah (47) has additionally been promoted as the Chairman of Group India and will remain committed to the Indian market in his expanded role, India said in a statement.

(56), currently Director, Finance and Administration, at India will take over responsibility as the acting President, it added.

"Pawah brings excellent preconditions to lead operations in India and Australia," BMW Group Senior Vice President Asia Pacific Hildegard Wortmann said.

Under his leadership, has successfully stood ground in a fiercely competitive environment and gained significant momentum in the Indian luxury car market, he added.

Pawah joined in January 2017 and has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry.

In the past, he has held multiple leadership positions at Honda Cars in Australia and India, and India.