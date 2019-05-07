BMW swings to loss first time in a decade, earnings tank 42% to 1 bn euros

AG’s automotive division swung to a loss for the first time in a decade as car prices slumped and a legal provision over alleged collusion ballooned to 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

Excluding the provision, earnings at the carmaker’s main unit fell by 42 percent to 1.1 billion euros. Price competition in some markets and spending on new technology shrank profit, the luxury carmaker said in a statement.



To deal with the pressures, in March announced a 14 billion-euro savings plan, culling models and cutting development time. While the second half of the year should improve with sales of new 3-Series and X7 sport utility vehicle, trade tensions are on the rise again.



will contest the allegations on collusion on cleaner-emission cars by the European Commission with all legal means possible, it said.



New Models



“We are experiencing the impact of high levels of expenditure in numerous areas affecting the entire automotive sector,” Chief Executive Officer Harald Krueger said. We “expect business to benefit from tailwinds, especially in the second half of the year, as numerous new models become available.”



Group earnings before interest and tax declined 78 percent to 589 million euros, with the result at the “light end” of expectations, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said in a note.



BMW fell 0.9 percent to 73.34 euros at 9:03 a.m. in Frankfurt trading. The stock has gained 3.7 percent this year, compared with a 18 percent rise in the Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts Index.



U.S. President Donald on Sunday threatened more on Chinese goods that could prompt retaliatory actions. BMW exports SUVs from its plant in the U.S. to China that are already hit with increased



BMW caps a mixed earnings season for carmakers. Volkswagen AG’s profit excluding special items rose, defying falling sales in China while Daimler AG, reporting a 16 percent profit decline, warned it would be tougher to meet annual targets.



BMW reiterated its outlook for the year, expected earnings before tax to fall “well below” the year-ago level while deliveries will rise slightly. The automotive return on sales is expected to drop to between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent, from an already lowered target of 6 percent to 8 percent.