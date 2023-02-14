JUST IN
US-based cloud communications firm Twilio lays off 17% of workforce
Adani Group likely to repay short-term commercial paper debt: Bankers
Served fair: Zomato, Swiggy cap password sharing for loyalty schemes
Adani crisis unlikely to spill over to other Indian conglomerates
Top headlines: Adani hires Grant Thornton, Jio aims 100% 5G coverage
Dabur weighs acquisitions to expand across India, SE Asia amid competition
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry from volunteers
Adani Group tries to calm investors as Sebi confirms investigation
Adani hires Grant Thornton for audits after Hindenburg fallout: Report
Start-up InsuranceDekho raises $150 mn in funding for expanding business
You are here: Home » Companies » News
US-based cloud communications firm Twilio lays off 17% of workforce
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Boeing cuts India's aviation mkt outlook to 2,210 new jets over next 20 yrs

India's air traffic has "transitioned from recovery to growth," having returned to 98% of pre-pandemic levels, Boeing said, adding that domestic traffic should double by the end of this decade

Topics
Boeing | Aviation | Aviation ministry

Will Davies | Bloomberg 

The latest issue was discovered by Boeing mechanics “on a production airplane during normal build activity”

Boeing Co. trimmed its outlook for India’s commercial aviation market despite a rebound in traffic, saying the country will need 2,210 new planes over the next two decades, down from about 2,240 forecast last year.

Single-aisle jets like the 737 Max will dominate, accounting for 1,983 — or 90% — of deliveries, with the remaining 227 set to be widebodies, Boeing said in its latest outlook on the Indian market. Last March, it said India would need just over 2,000 narrowbodies and 240 widebodies over the following 20 years.

“More than 80% of new airplane deliveries to this market will be for growth, while 20% of new airplanes will be for replacement of aging jets,” Boeing’s Asia Pacific Commercial Marketing Managing Director Dave Schulte said in a statement Tuesday.

India’s air traffic has “transitioned from recovery to growth,” having returned to 98% of pre-pandemic levels, Boeing said, adding that domestic traffic should double by the end of this decade.

India’s airfreight market will also expand. “The cargo fleet will grow from about 15 airplanes today to about 80 airplanes by 2041,” Boeing said.

China remains a far bigger market for Boeing — it expects the country will need 8,485 new aircraft through 2041.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Boeing

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 12:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.