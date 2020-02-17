Bombardier agrees $8.2 billion deal to sell rail unit to French Alstom

Canada's said on Monday it had agreed to sell its rail division to France's for an enterprise value of $8.2 billion, as it focuses purely on business aviation and pays down debt.

That price tag includes equity plus debt. The deal will be done majoritarily in cash, with a chunk paid in new shares, and confirmed in separate statements.

said it would be receiving net proceeds of between $4.2 and $4.5 billion, once it accounts for the portion that will go to Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de depôt et placement du Quebec, a 30% shareholder in the rail unit.

Caisse will become the biggest shareholder in Alstom following the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, Bombardier added.

The memorandum of understanding between Bombardier and Alstom was approved by both companies' boards.

