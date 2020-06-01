Bonanza after curbs: India Inc goes all out to woo buyers amid Covid-19

Consumer discretionary firms are pulling out all stops to grab a share of the consumer’s wallet as shopping gains speed after almost two months. From auto, refrigerator, and mobile handset makers to real estate firms, companies are tying up with banks to dole out attractive finance schemes and discounts to make buying more affordable.

These offers are being driven by the 135-basis point cut in the Reserve Bank of India’s policy rates after the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made loans cheaper, too. Encouraged by the preference for personal transportation gaining ...