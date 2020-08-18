Boost for Ayurvedic food start-ups as demand for healthy diet surges

Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in India, while masks and hand sanitisers have been selling like hot cakes, immunity building ayurvedic food products are also flying off the shelves.

While FMCG majors such as Dabur have seen their Chyawanprash range growing multifold, start-ups that are selling ayurvedic food brands are also on a roll. The ayurvedic food market, which ranges from breakfast porridges, juices, gummies and shakes packed with herbs had been growing at 15-20 per cent yoy before pre-Covid times which has now more than doubled. “We have been on fast-track for three ...