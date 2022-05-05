Borosil Renewables net profit dips by 30% to Rs 46.38 cr in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Borosil Renewables surges 13% ahead of board meet for fund raise
State attracts MoUs worth over Rs 24,000 crore ahead of Vibrant Gujarat
Borosil consolidated profit rises 15% at Rs 25 cr in December quarter
Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,686 cr; revenue up 23%
-
Borosil Renewables' March 2022 quarter net profit fell to Rs 46.38 crore against Rs 66.87 crore in the year-ago period, mainly due to lower revenues.
The total income declined to Rs 182.33 crore in the quarter from Rs 196.90 crore a year ago, showed a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Its net profit rose to Rs 165.84 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 89.64 crore in 2020-21.
For FY22, the total income increased to Rs 664.73 crore from Rs 507.63 crore in the preceding fiscal.
The company is engaged only in the business of manufacture of flat glass, which is a single segment in terms of Indian Accounting Standard Operating Segments (lnd AS-108).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU