JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

MPL launches Mayhem Studios to step up development of mobile games

Morepen Q4: Net profit falls 55% to Rs 12 cr, total income up to Rs 371 cr
Business Standard

Dabur Q4: Net profit decline 22% to Rs 294 cr, net sales up by 7.7%

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 21.98 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 294.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

Topics
Dabur | Q4 Results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dabur India
Dabur India

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 21.98 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 294.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.29 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.74 per cent to Rs 2,517.81 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,336.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,141.04 crore, up 8.7 per cent from Rs 1,969.54 crore in Q4 FY21.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd were trading at Rs 529 on BSE, down 1.59 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, May 05 2022. 15:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU