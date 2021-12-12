Bounce plans to raise $200 mn to scale up its electric vehicle business

Bounce, the Bengaluru-based smart mobility solution company, has plans to raise funding of about $200 million to scale up the operations for its electric vehicle (EV) business. The firm recently reinforced its commitment to support India’s EV (electric vehicle) potential by unveiling its first consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1. The Bounce Infinity E1 is being offered with a unique ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first of its kind in the Indian market. It is being offered with a battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.



“Fortunately we are well funded. We have the backing of our investors and we are also talking to new investors. But our vision is to make EV mainstream in India,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and co-founder of Bounce. “We'll go out in the market and raise at least $150-$200 million in the coming months. This business will need at least a couple of billion dollars to take it to the scale that we have in mind. But we are not worried about that because we believe that funding will follow if we deliver on what we are speaking.”



Bounce is now in direct competition with electric two-wheeler makers, such as SoftBank-backed Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Hero Electric, Bajaj's Chetak, TVS Motor Company and Boom Motors. The firm, which is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Sequoia and B Capital Group, a venture capital firm co-founded by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin had raised over $220 million in total funding.



Bounce had acquired a 100 per cent stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about $7 million in 2021, including its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan that has an annual capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters. Considering the potential of the Indian market, the company is planning to set up another plant in southern India. The plan is to have a capacity of about 500,000 scooters there. Bounce has set aside $100 million to be invested in the EV business over the next one year.



“In the next couple of years, if we can have a battery swapping infrastructure for 2 million scooters and if we can sell at least a million or 2 million scooters on an annual basis, it's a good success story for us,” said Hallekere.



In 2019, Bounce became the world’s fastest-growing bike-sharing firm, doing 60,000 rides per day. That number went up to 120,000 rides a day by 2020 and the firm’s valuation crossed $500 million after it raised $105 million in a funding round early last year.



The start-up, founded in 2014, was scaling on a par with global players, including US-based scooter-rental Lime and Bird. It had plans to expand in the country and also to get into markets abroad.



Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit. As the government anno­unced restrictions to contain the spread, its users, mainly employees and students, were locked down in their homes. Bounce laid-off employees and the co-founders — Vivekananda Hallekere, Varun Agni and Anil G — took a 100 per cent pay cut.



To tackle the Covid-induced downturn, the firm changed its strategy and jumped on the electric vehicle (EV) bandwagon. This included betting big on the opportunity of scaling up its battery swapping infrastructure.



Battery swapping is a process in which a drained battery is exchanged for a fully charged one at a battery swapping station. A mobile app would help the users to locate the nearest battery, see the amount of charge and swap it.



This bold move has paid off. A blend of advanced digital solutions with a seamless operations network on the ground helped Bounce become India’s largest smart mobility solution. The Bounce Swapping Station network has a distribution of close to 200 stations which have completed over 500,000 swaps and enabled over two crore EV kilometres.



“I think it would have taken more time for us to jump into EV if 2020 (pandemic) had not happened,” said Hallekere. “Selling off all petrol scooters and deciding to take the (EV) plunge would have taken at least another one or two years. But 2020 accelerated everything for us.”



During 2020, Bounce figured that its strength of battery swapping infrastructure can be leveraged to offer the solution to consumers as well. “That's when we decided to acquire 22Motors. They had built a good scooter. We made a lot of modifications to it,” said Hallekere. “We have very good understanding and experience of running electric scooters, the battery swapping infra and petrol scooters as well. So we decided to take the plunge and add this as an additional line of business apart from continuing to do the shared mobility business.”



He said Bounce’s shared mobility business would continue and it would become better. “With EV’s our economics is already positive,” said Hallekere.



The firm is also launching another scooter model which has been made for delivery and mobility use cases. Bounce also has plans to tap international markets with its EV products.



Bounce has been setting up a wide battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve both its retail customers and its successful ride-sharing business. The ambition is to build the world’s largest and densest battery swapping platform to support India’s transition to clean mobility, and offer a swapping facility within a one-kilometre distance for its customers. Bounce has also opened up this infrastructure to its competitors including three-wheelers makers as well.



“There is an interest from other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to integrate their scooters with our battery swapping,” said Hallekere.



Bounce’s Infinity E1 scooter with battery and charger was priced at Rs 68,999 (Delhi Ex-showroom) when it was launched this month. The price for scooters with Battery-as-a-Service was priced at Rs 45,099 (Delhi Ex-Showroom) plus subscription to Battery-as-a-Service. It has been built for Indian conditions. “The fact that the scooter comes with a removable battery is a big (differentiator) compared to others,” said Hallekere.



The opportunity is huge for Bounce. India’s electric vehicle market could be worth nearly $206 billion in the coming decade if India were to achieve its 2030 EV ambitions, according to an independent study released by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF). The report also estimates a cumulative investment need of over $180 billion in vehicle production and charging infrastructure until 2030 to meet the country's EV ambition.



“Fortunately for us, I think two-wheelers transition to EVs is much easier as compared to four-wheelers,” said Hallekere. “Most of the world, like the US and Europe, run on cars, while India runs on two-wheelers. Due to the concept of battery swapping, the cost of the scooters becomes half of the petrol scooters.”