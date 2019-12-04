BPCL sake sale: Deloitte quotes just Re 1 as its disinvestment advisory fee

In the country’s largest strategic disinvestment, the transaction advisor is taking a mere Rs 1 for its services. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India has quoted Rs 1 to manage the sale of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), which is likely to fetch the government Rs 70,000-80,000 crore.

According to three persons in the know, SBI Caps was the second-lowest bidder with a quote in the range of Rs 15-17 crore. Both Deloitte and SBI Caps did not respond to emailed queries. “For Deloitte, this may be a prestigious deal and will add to its portfolio a national energy ...